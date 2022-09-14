Cinema

 

 

Chinese Film Festival holds first edition at Bucharest cinema in October

14 September 2022
The first edition of the Chinese Film Festival in Romania will take place from October 1 to 8 at the Union Cinema in Bucharest, local Agerpres reported. Films signed by top Chinese directors will be screened at the event, and movie fans can see them free of charge.

The festival's lineup includes films such as Mu Guiying assuming command directed by Xia Gang, Peng Tao's Leaving With Love, My Heart Leaps Up by Liu Ziwei, and The Ugly Duckling directed by Sun Lingli.

Paths of the soul, by the multi-award winning Zhang Yang, will also be screened at the festival in Bucharest. The film tells the story of a farmer who, after the death of his father, decides to fulfil his last wish, embarking on a long pilgrimage with his uncle.

According to the organizers, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Romania, Han Chunlin, will also attend the opening event.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thanasak Boonchoong/Dreamstime.com)

1

