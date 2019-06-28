Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 08:10
Business
Unemployment rate in Romania down 0.6pp to 2.9% at end-May
28 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The registered unemployment in Romania decreased by 0.6 percentage points over the past 12 months to 2.9% at the end of May, according to the labor bureau ANOFM., Economica.net reported.

The number of registered unemployed people was 254,631, out of which 75,103 were in cities and 179,528 in rural areas.

Most unemployed people were in the age brackets of 40 to 49 years (73,939), followed by those aged 55 years and over (51,834), with a smaller number of registered unemployed persons in the age bracket of 25 to 29 years (13,538).

The statistics office INS reported an unemployment rate of 4.1% in the first quarter of the year, the same as in the previous quarter, according to local Agerpres. The figure is reported in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and reflects the share of the active population actively seeking a job.

By age group, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (15.6%) among young people (15-24 years). For the population aged 20-64, the ILO employment rate was 69.2%, only 0.8 percentage points below the national target of 70% set in the context of the Europe Strategy 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 08:10
Business
Unemployment rate in Romania down 0.6pp to 2.9% at end-May
28 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The registered unemployment in Romania decreased by 0.6 percentage points over the past 12 months to 2.9% at the end of May, according to the labor bureau ANOFM., Economica.net reported.

The number of registered unemployed people was 254,631, out of which 75,103 were in cities and 179,528 in rural areas.

Most unemployed people were in the age brackets of 40 to 49 years (73,939), followed by those aged 55 years and over (51,834), with a smaller number of registered unemployed persons in the age bracket of 25 to 29 years (13,538).

The statistics office INS reported an unemployment rate of 4.1% in the first quarter of the year, the same as in the previous quarter, according to local Agerpres. The figure is reported in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and reflects the share of the active population actively seeking a job.

By age group, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (15.6%) among young people (15-24 years). For the population aged 20-64, the ILO employment rate was 69.2%, only 0.8 percentage points below the national target of 70% set in the context of the Europe Strategy 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40