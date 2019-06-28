Unemployment rate in Romania down 0.6pp to 2.9% at end-May

The registered unemployment in Romania decreased by 0.6 percentage points over the past 12 months to 2.9% at the end of May, according to the labor bureau ANOFM., Economica.net reported.

The number of registered unemployed people was 254,631, out of which 75,103 were in cities and 179,528 in rural areas.

Most unemployed people were in the age brackets of 40 to 49 years (73,939), followed by those aged 55 years and over (51,834), with a smaller number of registered unemployed persons in the age bracket of 25 to 29 years (13,538).

The statistics office INS reported an unemployment rate of 4.1% in the first quarter of the year, the same as in the previous quarter, according to local Agerpres. The figure is reported in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and reflects the share of the active population actively seeking a job.

By age group, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (15.6%) among young people (15-24 years). For the population aged 20-64, the ILO employment rate was 69.2%, only 0.8 percentage points below the national target of 70% set in the context of the Europe Strategy 2020.

