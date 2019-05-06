Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:11
Business
Registered unemployment drops in Romania, but more are seeking jobs
05 June 2019
The registered unemployment rate in Romania dropped by 0.6 percentage points (pp) year-on-year to 3.0% at the end of April, the labor office ANOFM announced. It is the lowest rate in the last decades. Compared to one month earlier, the rate dropped by 0.2pp.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased by 16% year-on-year to 261,909. Out of them, only 49,929 (13% fewer than one year earlier) were recipients of unemployment benefits.

Under a separate methodology, the statistics office INS reported the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate calculated in line with the International Labor Statistics (ILO) recommendations at 4% in April, up from 3.9% in March. Not only that the figure is seasonally adjusted, but it also reflects the share of the active population actively seeking a job (with or without ANOFM’s support).

The number of unemployed people under ILO definition was 353,855 in April, 10% lower than one year earlier. The ILO unemployment rate and the jobless population count are, as well, the lowest in the past decades -- except for the month of March 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
40