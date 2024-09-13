Ukrainian wheat ship hit by Russian missile near Romanian waters

A Ukrainian civilian ship carrying wheat bound for Egypt was struck by a Russian missile immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters, 55 km away from the Romanian town of Sf. Gheorghe. The attack was announced by president Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Fortunately, according to initial reports, there were no casualties. The Ukrainian president said he awaits the international response to the attack.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our ports, the Black Sea, and to supply food to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine - protecting lives - and it should be a priority for every country," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine is one of the world's main contributors to food security. The internal stability and livelihoods of dozens of countries around the world depend on the normal and uninterrupted functioning of our food export corridor. [...] Our food deliveries to countries in Africa and the Middle East are essential," he stated in the post on X.

The Romanian coast guard confirmed the incident, and provided more information about the vessel.

"On the night of September 11 to 12, the captain of a civilian ship under a foreign flag, located outside our country's territorial waters but within Romania's Exclusive Economic Zone, approximately 30 nautical miles (about 55 km) from the town of Sf. Gheorghe, while en route from Chernomorsk (Ukraine) to Istanbul (Turkey), reported via radio that an explosion had occurred on board. The ship's captain requested a change of course towards Constanța for an assessment of the effects," the Coast Guard announced on Thursday, cited by News.ro.

The source stated that the maritime surveillance ship MAI 0201, which was on a patrol and surveillance mission in the area, was dispatched near the ship that transmitted the message to provide assistance if necessary.

"The Border Police ship arrived near the vessel. After communicating with the captain, he did not request assistance. So far, there has been no need for intervention by the border police to save lives at sea in this case," the same source added.

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Russian armed forces' attack, calling it an unprecedented escalation of Russia's actions in its illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine. The ministry also emphasized that the deliberate targeting of a commercial ship is a serious violation of international humanitarian law governing naval warfare, and firmly urged the Russian Federation to cease all attacks on commercial vessels and to respect the freedom of navigation.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense echoed the condemnation, adding that freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be protected.

Last year, Russia withdrew from an agreement mediated by Turkey and the UN, which had established a Black Sea corridor for the safe transport of Ukrainian grain from three ports. After Moscow exited the deal, citing unmet demands related to fertilizer transportation and payments, Ukraine set up its own safety corridor for shipments, which includes passing through Romania’s territorial waters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Volodymyr Zelensky on X)