200 Ukrainian paramedics currently training in Romania as part of NATO program

Romania is currently training roughly 200 paramedics from Ukraine in centers of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) in Targu Mures and Oradea as part of an agreement with NATO.

The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC), together with the Romanian state, has developed a project that involves training 197 Ukrainian rescuers from the national emergency system. The program comes in response to requests from Ukraine for international assistance in strengthening national resilience in the field of public health.

The agreement provides for the training of nearly 200 paramedics in tactical medicine and intervention, including in the event of war. The training courses are being organized at the Training Center for Rescue and Emergency Medical Assistance in Targu Mures and the Rescue and Emergency Medical Assistance Training Center in Oradea, according to News.ro.

Ukrainian paramedics participate in basic first-aid training for one month in Mures county and will be trained in tactical medicine intervention for four days at the center in Oradea, where they will face simulations of real-world scenarios.

The estimated value of the project is EUR 450,000. The costs are covered by the NATO trust fund.

Romania will provide training free of charge at the SMURD Centers in Targu Mures and Oradea.

