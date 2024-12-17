Ukrainian company awarded contract for Romania’s Arad-Oradea expressway

A joint venture between Ukrainian company Automagistral Pivden and Romanian builder Precon Transilvania has been awarded the contract for the construction of Lot 3 of the Arad-Oradea Expressway.

The contract represents the first time that a Ukrainian company has been charged with building a segment of road in Romania in recent years.

The builders have RON 2.97 billion, or EUR 597 million (excluding VAT), and 24 months to complete the 47.07 km section of the road in western Romania. The new route will include 29 structures, including a passage over the railway and DJ709B, which will have a length of 592 meters.

The Arad-Oradea Expressway has a total length of 120.47 km and is divided into 3 lots, namely a 33.7 km segment, one of 39.7 km with an additional 10 km connection to the Hungarian border, and a 47 km section with a connection to Arad’s west industrial zone.

The route, which connects two major cities in western Romania, begins in the southeast of Oradea (the connection road between the Oradea Ring Road and A3) and ends at the intersection of the Arad Bypass and DN7.

Romania has invested massively in its networks of expressways and highways in recent years, reaching a total of 1,214 km of such roads after the opening of a segment between Pitesti and Sibiu this week.

(Photo source: Sorin Grindeanu on Facebook)