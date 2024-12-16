Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pitești, reaching over 1,200 km total

Romania reached a total of 1,214 kilometers of highways and express roads after opening the first 16 kilometers of Section 5 of the Sibiu–Pitești Highway 8 months in advance.

"A new highway segment was added today to Romania’s high-speed road network! The opening of the first 15.7 kilometers of Section 5 of the Sibiu–Pitești Highway now makes it possible to drive on almost 1,214 kilometers of highway and express roads," said CNAIR director Cristian Pistol.

WeBuild, the Italian company in charge of building the road, finished works 8 months ahead of schedule.

The CNAIR official noted that traffic is currently open on the new section between the Bascov and Băiculești interchanges. Next year, after completing the works on the entire construction site, it will be possible to drive on the highway to Curtea de Argeș, according to News.ro.

"Meanwhile, works continue on Sections 2, 3, and 4, so that by 2028, the entire Sibiu–Pitești Highway (122.11 km) will be operational," Pistol added.

Currently, traffic is also open on Section 1 of this highway, between Sibiu and Boița, over a distance of 13.17 kilometers.

Romania ended 2023 with a total of 997 km of highways, representing only 5.6% of the total national roads. The figure increased slightly from 949 km at the end of 2022.

(Photo source: Cristian Pistol on Facebook)