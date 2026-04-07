Two Ukrainian citizens, aged 23 and 24, who were arrested last year in Bucharest for attempting to set fire to a branch of the Nova Post courier company, have been sent to trial for attempted acts of diversion and complicity in said acts.

The evidence gathered showed that on October 14, 2025, the defendants entered Romanian territory to place two parcels containing improvised incendiary devices, which they deposited the following day at the headquarters of an international courier company.

Specialists from the Romanian Intelligence Service determined that the two parcels contained elements specific to improvised explosive or incendiary devices, crafted manually but in a highly elaborate and carefully executed manner overall. The two parcels could have been detonated remotely.

The investigation revealed a real risk of fire-related destruction at the Nova Post location, which would have endangered national security, given that the headquarters is on the ground floor of a seven-story residential building in a central, crowded area of the capital. If the fire had occurred, it could have easily spread to nearby buildings, creating a real danger to the lives of a very large number of people, as well as to the buildings and goods in the area, according to a press release.

The two Ukrainians were working for the Russian Federation, according to DIICOT prosecutors. Their attempts were stopped by the Romanian Intelligence Service, and the devices were defused.

According to DIICOT, if completed, the act would have been capable of creating “diversion” and would have generated a strong general feeling of insecurity in Romanian society, as well as distrust among the population in the ability of public authorities to ensure the protection of citizens.

Through the indictment of April 2, 2026, prosecutors sent the two to trial. The case file was sent for resolution to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

According to SRI, Romania continues to remain a target of aggression by the Russian Federation. The actions sponsored by Russia aim to reduce the aid provided by Romania to Ukraine. Similar attempts have taken place in other EU countries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Khwaneigq|Dreamstime.com)