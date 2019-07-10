Tech unicorn UiPath spends over EUR 1 mln on chairs for its employees in Romania

Tech unicorn UiPath, the most valuable company ever launched in Romania, will provide Aeron chairs made by famous American office equipment producer Herman Miller, to all of its 1,000 employees in Romania. The official price for such a chair is EUR 1,500 but the price is likely lower for large volumes, according to Ziarul Financiar.

UiPath has signed a contract with local company Workspace Studio, a leading provider of office furniture in Romania, for supplying the chairs. According to Workspace Studio, UiPath has acquired some 600-700 Aeron chairs so far and will continue the acquisitions until all of its 1,000 employees who work in the Bucharest office have such chairs.

“We have tested many types of chairs before we chose Aeron. Chairs are very important for desk jobs – they must be ergonomic, adjustable, and comfortable so that the back doesn’t hurt,” explained Calin Lupu, UiPath vice president in charge with global procurement and real estate, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

State of the art office chairs are not the only benefits that UiPath employees get in Romania. Those working at the company’s offices in Bucharest also have their own barista, premium catering, ping-pong tables, massage chairs and yoga classes. The company has leased 7 floors of the Landmark building in downtown Bucharest, totaling 8,000 sqm of office space, and has spent, on average, EUR 1,000 per sqm for designing, fitting out and furnishing the new offices, according to Business Magazin.

UiPath’s develops software robots based on artificial intelligence, which can be programmed to perform repetitive tasks. Big corporations and public institutions all over the world use UiPath bots. The company was launched in Bucharest but now has its headquarters in New York and over 3,000 employees in more than 30 offices in 23 countries. However, the Bucharest office remains the most important development base for the company.

The company has raised USD 1 billion in five rounds of financing since the beginning of 2017, reaching a valuation of USD 7 billion. UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine in September as the world’s first bot billionaire.

(Photo source: UiPath Romania Facebook page)