Romania’s planned Government to have two additional ministries

The planned Government, backed by an alliance between the Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democrat Party (PSD), and Hungarians’ Union (UDMR), will have two additional ministries, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor announced on November 21, after another round of negotiations between the three parties.

One ministry will be dedicated to tourism and entrepreneurship, and the other to family and youth.

In the dismissed Government of PM Florin Cîțu, one ministry encompasses the areas of sports and youth, and another economy, entrepreneurship and tourism.

“If we are to speak about supporting families, the young rather fit there than with sports. We have demographic issues we need to respond to with public policies that have long-term results; this is why we initiated, supported and continue to support a ministry of the family because there is no other way to solve the demographic issue,” the UDMR leader said, quoted by News.ro.

PNL, PSD, and UDMR are expected to come up with a PM proposal ahead of today’s consultations with president Klaus Iohannis.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

