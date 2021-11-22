Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 10:36
Politics

Romania’s planned Government to have two additional ministries

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The planned Government, backed by an alliance between the Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democrat Party (PSD), and Hungarians’ Union (UDMR), will have two additional ministries, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor announced on November 21, after another round of negotiations between the three parties.

One ministry will be dedicated to tourism and entrepreneurship, and the other to family and youth. 

In the dismissed Government of PM Florin Cîțu, one ministry encompasses the areas of sports and youth, and another economy, entrepreneurship and tourism. 

“If we are to speak about supporting families, the young rather fit there than with sports. We have demographic issues we need to respond to with public policies that have long-term results; this is why we initiated, supported and continue to support a ministry of the family because there is no other way to solve the demographic issue,” the UDMR leader said, quoted by News.ro.

PNL, PSD, and UDMR are expected to come up with a PM proposal ahead of today’s consultations with president Klaus Iohannis.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 10:36
Politics

Romania’s planned Government to have two additional ministries

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The planned Government, backed by an alliance between the Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democrat Party (PSD), and Hungarians’ Union (UDMR), will have two additional ministries, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor announced on November 21, after another round of negotiations between the three parties.

One ministry will be dedicated to tourism and entrepreneurship, and the other to family and youth. 

In the dismissed Government of PM Florin Cîțu, one ministry encompasses the areas of sports and youth, and another economy, entrepreneurship and tourism. 

“If we are to speak about supporting families, the young rather fit there than with sports. We have demographic issues we need to respond to with public policies that have long-term results; this is why we initiated, supported and continue to support a ministry of the family because there is no other way to solve the demographic issue,” the UDMR leader said, quoted by News.ro.

PNL, PSD, and UDMR are expected to come up with a PM proposal ahead of today’s consultations with president Klaus Iohannis.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange