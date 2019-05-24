Ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR breaks agreement with Romania’s ruling coalition

The party of ethnic Hungarians in Romania, UDMR, broke the collaboration protocol with the ruling coalition formed by the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberal Democrats (ALDE).

UDMR took this decision in response to the developments related to Valea Uzului where the Romanian authorities decided to burry Romanian war heroes in an international cemetery so far used by Hungarians only, Hotnews.ro reported. After the tombs of Romanian heroes were packed in black rubbish bags, the City Hall officials in the Hungarian-dominated village were subject to investigations -- seen by UDMR as an abuse.

UDMR will no longer support the Government in any of its actions until the situation at Valea Uzului is settled in a satisfactory manner, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor said.

However, the relationship was fragile before the events, sources commented. UDMR had already decided to break the ties with the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition but wanted to announce this after May 26 elections for the European Parliament. UDMR breaking the relations with PSD-ALDE leaves the ruling coalition with a weak majority of 239 votes, only five more than the 234 needed for the simple majority in the joint chambers of the Parliament.

(Photo source: Facebook/Kelemen Hunor)