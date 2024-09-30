Uber Green expands to four new cities in Romania

Uber said on Monday, September 30, that it is expanding its Green service to four new cities in Romania, namely Craiova, Constanța, Iași, and Sibiu. Its fleet includes environmentally friendly models such as Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq, Tesla Model Y, and Volkswagen ID.3.

So far, the Uber Green service was available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Brașov.

“Bringing Uber Green to Craiova, Constanța, Iași, and Sibiu is a natural next step in our vision to promote sustainable transportation across Romania,” said Ana Maria Borlovan, Head of Driver Operations at Uber for the Central & Eastern Europe region.

To date, over 1.3 million riders have used Uber Green in Romania, and its vehicles have traveled more than 4.7 million kilometers, the company said.

Uber is a technology app that connects passengers and drivers. As of 2020, Uber is licensed in Romania as an alternative passenger transportation intermediary.

The company operates in over 10,000 cities in more than 70 countries around the world. In Romania, Uber is available in 22 cities: Bucharest, Brașov, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Constanța, Oradea, Craiova, Ploiești, Piteși, Galați, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Târgoviște, and Suceava.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)