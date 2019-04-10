Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 09:14
Business
Italian rail logistic group to link Romania and Germany by a second route
04 October 2019
TX Logistik, an Italian rail logistic group, ponders launching a new route to link western Romania with Germany as a more economic and environmentally-friendly alternative to the road transportation of freight, Hotnews.ro reported.

The group has organised in Oradea a meeting with local authorities and investors potentially interested in this transport solution.

TX Logistic launched in March 2018 the first route to link Curtici, on the Romanian-Hungarian border, with Koln in Germany.

Trains carry five times a week mainly car parts from Germany to Romania to take back to Germany furniture and other consumer goods.

For the transport of 2,000 tons of freight by road from Oradea to the Rhine-Ruhr (Germany), TX Logistic explained, 80 drivers would normally be needed. The same amount of freight can be delivered by train, with only two drivers. In addition, the delivery time decreases from 60 to 48 hours, and the amount of CO2 emitted into the air by rail transport is 68 times lower than in the case of the road one, the logistic company argued.

(Photo: Pixabay)

(Photo: Pixabay)

