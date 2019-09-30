Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:14
Business
Chinese group takes over Romanian logistic company KLG in global deal
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

China’s Sinotrans Limited, one of the largest logistics and transport companies in the world, has acquired Dutch logistics company KLG Europe for almost EUR 400 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. The deal included KLG’s Romanian division.

Earlier this year, KLG Europe increased its stake in the local division from 80% to 100% by taking over a 20% stake from local entrepreneur and local division manager Dragoş Geleţu.

The local subsidiary KLG Europe Logistics posted EUR 40 million turnover and EUR 1.6 million net profit in 2018.

The logistics company has clients in sectors such as IT&C, chemical industry, food industry (goods that can be transported at ambient temperature), electronic parts and equipment, automotive, spare parts and fashion. In the last three years, the number of clients has remained constant, at about 500.

The company announced plans to open a new hub in Iasi and expand the storage area by another 45,000 sqm in the period 2019-2022 following investments of EUR 25 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:14
Business
Chinese group takes over Romanian logistic company KLG in global deal
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

China’s Sinotrans Limited, one of the largest logistics and transport companies in the world, has acquired Dutch logistics company KLG Europe for almost EUR 400 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. The deal included KLG’s Romanian division.

Earlier this year, KLG Europe increased its stake in the local division from 80% to 100% by taking over a 20% stake from local entrepreneur and local division manager Dragoş Geleţu.

The local subsidiary KLG Europe Logistics posted EUR 40 million turnover and EUR 1.6 million net profit in 2018.

The logistics company has clients in sectors such as IT&C, chemical industry, food industry (goods that can be transported at ambient temperature), electronic parts and equipment, automotive, spare parts and fashion. In the last three years, the number of clients has remained constant, at about 500.

The company announced plans to open a new hub in Iasi and expand the storage area by another 45,000 sqm in the period 2019-2022 following investments of EUR 25 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40