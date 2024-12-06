Two Romanians charged with stabbing Iranian journalist in Britain

British prosecutors announced on Thursday, December 5, that two Romanians have been charged with stabbing a British-Iranian opposition journalist.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stated that Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23, were arrested on Wednesday, December 4, in Romania and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding. According to The Times, at least one of the attackers arrived in the UK a week before the attack.

The stabbing took place in Wimbledon, southwest London, back in March. The journalist in question, Pouria Zeraati, hosts a weekly news show for a Persian-language media organization critical of the Iranian government.

In a detailed account published by The Washington Post, Zeraati recounted that one attacker held his arms while the other stabbed him in the thigh. British officials noted that the apparent intent to injure rather than kill Zeraati, a British citizen, suggests the attack was meant to intimidate journalists affiliated with Iran International, a news network that has gained a significant audience in Iran for its satellite-broadcast programs.

Four hours after the assault, the two suspects, along with a third individual who drove the getaway car, left the country via the Heathrow Airport. They remained at large but under surveillance as part of an operation involving the Romanian government until their capture, according to the authorities cited by News.ro.

The anti-terror police led the investigation into the attack, amid fears that Zeraati was targeted due to his work.

“Both [suspects] have now appeared before a court in Romania to begin extradition proceedings,” a CPS spokesperson said. “We continue to work closely with Romanian authorities to ensure that our extradition request proceeds through the courts,” the official added.

“We are relieved for Pouria and pleased that the British police investigation into the attack has reached this stage. It’s reassuring for our journalists, as well as others in organizations facing similar threats,” said Adam Baillie, a spokesperson for Iran International.

(Photo source: Flynt | Dreamstime.com)