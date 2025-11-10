Two Romanian tourists injured in armed incident in Istanbul

Two Romanians were injured in an armed incident in Taksim Square in Istanbul on Sunday, November 9. The two were part of a group participating in a cultural event, according to foreign minister Oana Ţoiu.

“Last night, in Taksim Square in Istanbul, an armed attack with a pistol also injured two Romanian citizens visiting Turkey. The two Romanian citizens received medical care and are not in any danger, having been lightly wounded,” announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs on her Facebook page.

According to information reported by several Turkish publications and cited by Romania Actualitati, the conflict broke out between the owner of a hotel and the owner of a neighboring cafe amid noise complaints. After an exchange of words, one of the men went inside, returned armed, and fired several shots at his rival and his employees. The Romanians were shot by chance.

The case came to the attention of the Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul following the emergency call made by the Romanian woman who was accompanying the two.

“A team went to the scene to provide consular assistance, and we are in contact with the authorities. We wish them a speedy recovery and continue to support them with the necessary consular assistance,” the minister concluded.

The investigation by the Turkish authorities is ongoing. Representatives of the consular office are maintaining contact with the Romanian citizens and will continue to provide them with consular assistance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)