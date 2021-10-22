Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 07:58
Real Estate

Two Romanian entrepreneurs invest together EUR 90 mln in industrial spaces

22 October 2021
Serb businessman Sacha Dragic - who made his fortune in the Romanian gambling industry - and Romanian entrepreneur Ionut Dumitrescu - who set up in 1997 real estate consultancy firm Eurisco later sold to CB Richard Ellis in 2008 - joined forces and put together EUR 90 mln for financing logistic and industrial spaces. The two aim at developing 500,000 sqm of such projects within four years.

The project will be developed by the new entity created from the partnership between Ionut Dumitrescu’s investment vehicle Element Industrial and D Craig Real Estate, the real estate division of the investment fund D Craig Holding, controlled by Sacha Dragic, according to Economica.net.

In the second phase, the strategy involves accelerated national expansion and the interconnection - including through land acquisitions of a similar nature - with logistics parks in Central and Eastern Europe.

Ionut Dumitrescu is the founder of Element Group, a real estate development company focused on retail, industrial & office sectors that develops projects in this market segment (industrial and logistic) in partnership with other local entrepreneurs - such as Paval brothers (owners of Dedeman DIY chain).

After selling part of his most impressive project so far - Superbet betting company - Dragic developed a diversified investment portfolio - in financial services (minority stakes in the Mozaik Investments fund and Certinvest), but also in companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange, such as Holde Agri. Dragic also controls D Moonshots, a direct and indirect venture capital fund (Venture Capital).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Editor's picks