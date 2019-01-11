Turkish investor relaunches office project after EUR 14 mln revamping

TC Capital, a real estate investment company managed by Turkish investor Ali Capa, a former shareholder of Anchor Group, is going to relaunch the Hyperion Towers office building project in the office-dense northern Bucharest district Pipera, following an extensive renovation process that is ongoing, Economica.net reported.

The investor argues in favour of the location, which is much better than the general situation is in Pipera district as a whole.

The Turkish businessman bought the complex, previously known as Twin Tower Barba Center, in 2017, renamed it and started a renovation process in which he invested some EUR 14 million. The project includes two buildings with a total lettable area of 40,000 sqm of Class A office space.

The renovation process takes place in two stages, with the completion of the first building being expected at the end of this year, while the second tower will be completely modernized in the second part of 2020.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)