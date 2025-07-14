Trump Organization to launch first luxury residential project in Romania

The Trump Organization has announced the launch of its first luxury residential project in Romania, in partnership with Romanian developer SDC Imobiliare – a local Cluj Napoca-based real estate developer controlled by Ştefan Berciu. The project, Trump Tower Bucharest, marks the official debut of the Trump brand in the country, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The development will be located in central Bucharest, described as “one of the most vibrant and dynamic emerging markets in Europe.”

The project aims to introduce premium residences bearing the Trump name to the Romanian capital, with plans to expand to other major cities in the future.

“Trump Tower Bucharest fully reflects our strong commitment to excellence, luxury, and innovation,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. “We are honoured to collaborate with SDC Imobiliare on this landmark project that will bring an unprecedented level of quality and service to the Romanian market.”

Ştefan Berciu, Chief Executive Officer of SDC Imobiliare, stated that the partnership is built on “mutual trust and a shared vision” for Romania’s high-end real estate sector.

“We are excited to bring the international standards of the Trump brand to Romania for the first time and to contribute to the development of flagship projects that will raise the bar in the luxury residential sector,” he said.

Trump Tower Bucharest will feature high-end residential apartments and exclusive amenities, although no timeline or investment value has been publicly disclosed.

The Trump Organization operates a global portfolio of luxury real estate and hospitality properties, including Trump Turnberry in Scotland and Trump National Doral in Miami. The group currently manages more than 20 golf properties and resorts worldwide.

SDC Imobiliare, led by Ştefan Berciu and Ştefania Berciu Martac, describes itself as one of Romania’s largest developers in the premium residential, commercial, and hospitality segments, with an extensive portfolio of luxury real estate developments. It posted EUR 12 million in revenues and a net profit of under EUR 2 million in 2024, after a much smaller turnover (under EUR 2 million) in the previous years.

(Photo source: Damian Olivera Bergallo/Dreamstime.com)