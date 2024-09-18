Trucks with relief supplies sent to Galați county communities affected by severe floods

Eight trucks of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) departments in Arad, Bihor, Cluj, and Sibiu are to transport essential relief supplies to Galați, the Romanian county severely affected by the recent floods caused by storm Boris.

According to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), the trucks went to the warehouses of the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Problems in Ilfov county on Wednesday morning, September 18, to load the supplies. These include 500 beds, 500 mattresses, 500 pillows, 500 sleeping bags, 1,000 pillowcases, and 1,000 sheets.

“These materials’ transport will ensure the logistics needed to restore the living conditions for the affected people, thus contributing to the ongoing efforts to assist and restore the affected areas,” IGSU said.

“The action is part of a rapid and coordinated nationwide mobilization to provide humanitarian aid and logistical support to citizens in flood-affected regions,” it added.

Roughly 1,000 firefighters from 27 subordinate IGSU units are currently backing rescuers from Galați county.

The death toll in the Romanian county of Galaţi rose to 7 following the floods caused by storm Boris. Meanwhile, more than 6,000 households were flooded, and a state of alert was established in the area until October 16, according to News.ro.

The government disbursed RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) to help the thousands of severely damaged households.

