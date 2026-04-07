Three men accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in the Neptun-Olimp resort during a summer school organized by the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) in 2023 were sent to trial.

Investigations lasted for three years. Prosecutors say the acts took place inside a hotel and that the men took advantage of the victim's inability to express her will.

"On the night of 14/15.09.2023, between 23:57 and 00:25, defendant A.B., aged 32, while inside a hotel in the Neptun-Olimp resort, taking advantage of the victim's inability to express her will and her vulnerability, the minor being 17 years old, coerced her into engaging in sexual acts. In the same context, between 00:31 and 01:04, defendant C.D., aged 29, through coercion and taking advantage of the victim's inability to defend herself, had sexual intercourse with her, against her will,” prosecutors stated, cited by News.ro.

The third defendant also allegedly raped the minor on the following evening.

The rape was reported on September 16, 2023, after the girl participated in the summer school organized by AUR. The young woman alleged that, seeing she was in an advanced state of intoxication, the men raped her after one of them took her to a room.

The surveillance cameras in the accommodation unit showed, according to a lawyer for the victim, "how the minor was premeditated intoxicated with alcohol by the three of them."

After the initial reports in September 2023, AUR representatives denied knowing of the rape. The party noted that the girl had come to the event with her parents' consent and had admitted to consuming alcohol, being sent home the next morning. AUR leader George Simion also announced that the members of the AUR Ialomița County Office, including the branch leader Silviu Oancea, resigned as a result of the incident.

In response to the latest development, the spokesperson of AUR, Ștefan Avrămescu, stated that the three are not party members, and that they were recommended by the Ialomița branch of the Republican Party from the commune of Mărculești.

The case was sent for trial to the Mangalia Court of First Instance. The men, aged between 29 and 33, are not under preventive arrest, according to the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

radu@romania-insider.com

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