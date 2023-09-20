Rape allegations at summer school organized by far-right Romanian party AUR

A 17-year-old girl claims she was raped at the summer school organized by the Romanian far-right AUR party. The police in Ialomița County have initiated a criminal investigation. Police sources told Europa Liberă Romania that the suspects are two 40-year-old men.

The accusations were made after the minor participated in the AUR Summer School, which began on September 14 in the Neptun-Olimp resort.

The AUR party has acknowledged that the young girl attended the events but denied the rape allegations when questioned by Europa Liberă Romania. Furthermore, the party claims that the police did not find any irregularities when they responded to an initial report, suggesting that the young girl had consumed alcohol on her own.

"The only incident known to the organizers of the summer school at present occurred on the night of September 15-16, 2023, at the complex that hosted the event, when a minor person accommodated in a room reserved for guests was found by the organizers in an advanced state of drunkenness," AUR said in a press release.

The girl called her parents, who alerted the police.

"Upon the arrival of the law enforcement officers, the young girl was cooperative and admitted that she had consumed alcohol on her own. As a result of the verifications carried out and finding nothing additional, the police considered that the young girl could stay overnight at the location to recover," AUR further stated.

On the morning of the following day, the minor was sent home by the organizers, accompanied by two escorts, members of AUR Ialomița, who handed her over to her parents. The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) also stated that they provided the police with lists of participants and video footage recorded on the hotel's cameras.

The Constanța County Police, who went to the scene, announced in a press release that they were notified around 11:30 PM by the 17-year-old girl's mother that she was not answering her phone, prompting the police to go to the hotel to check on her.

"The police officers went to the scene, where they identified the minor in the hotel room where she was accommodated, together with two other female individuals," the institution stated. The police said that at that time, the girl claimed she was not the victim of any crime.

During the night, the girl said she had consumed alcoholic beverages with several people from the delegation, and when she woke up, she felt pain in the groin area and noticed that there were traces of blood. She also stated that she did not remember what had happened and did not want to provide information about the identity of the individuals she was with in the hotel room.

The investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Slobozia Court, for the crime of rape.

AUR president George Simion announced, in the context of the rape allegations, that the members of the AUR Ialomița County Office, including the branch leader Silviu Oancea, have resigned.

"We will let the state institutions do their job. I can confirm that we conducted an internal investigation. No AUR member was involved," announced George Simion during a press conference cited by Digi24. Simion also mentioned that there were female supervisors with the teenager in the room at all times.

On Thursday, the AUR's Political Summer School began in Constanța, where events such as the launch of the party's Youth, Student, and Women's Organizations are taking place. Additionally, the National Conference of the party was held.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Ilona Andrei)