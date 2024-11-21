Alibaba’s Trendyol opens regional logistics center in Romania

Trendyol, the largest Turkish e-commerce platform, controlled by the Chinese group Alibaba, is opening in Romania a distribution center for the markets of southeast Europe in a 20,000 sqm warehouse rented from the Polish group CCC, involved in shoe retailing.

Trendyolt leased the warehouse from the logistics services company XPO, which sublet the surplus space that the online retailer Modivo had in the WDP Ștefănestii de Jos park in the north of Bucharest, according to Profit.ro.

Trendyol representatives did not comment on the information.

The Turkish online retailer entered the Romanian market at the beginning of this year and decided to open in Romania its second logistics centre in Europe, after the one in Poland, to cover the southeast of Europe.

CCC group, the largest shoe retailer in Poland, has recently expanded its logistics center in the WDP Ștefăneștii de Jos park to more than 50,000 square meters to meet the expansion plans of the online stores epantofi and Modivo.

The logistics park in Ștefăneștii de Jos has a total area of ​​280,000 square meters and has clients such as Metro, LPP, Auchan, Toya, Aggreko, Alcar or Lecom. The real estate project is developed by the WDP company.

Trendyol was founded in Istanbul in 2010 and, in the meantime, has become the first decacorn in Turkey and one of the most important e-commerce platforms in the world.

The main shareholder of the platform, with about 76% of the shares, is the Chinese giant Alibaba, and the rest is owned by other strategic investors such as the Japanese SoftBank Group, General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority, and the sovereign fund of Abu Dhabi, ADQ.

(Photo source: Trendyol)