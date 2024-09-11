Turkish fashion e-commerce platform Trendyol plans regional logistics hub in Romania

Turkish e-commerce major Trendyol, with Alibaba as the largest shareholder, is planning to develop a regional logistics centre close to Bucharest to serve the entire southeastern Europe, according to the group's president Çağlayan Çetin, quoted by Economica.net.

"We are already the biggest player in online fashion in Romania (by the number of products)," said the group's president.

The logistics hub will employ 250 when fully operational in 2025.

Trendyol, which launched its e-commerce application in Romania in January 2024 and has already reached 500,000 customers, plans to integrate local sellers into its booming marketplace by the end of this year. The company says it has sold over 3 million items in Romania already.

The technology company sells 2 million fashion items (SKUs) imported from the company's logistics centres in Turkey and Poland. It plans to triple or even quadruple the number of items on sale by the end of this year.

"We are pleased with the progress made and particularly proud to be able to offer a wide range of on-trend products at affordable prices to customers across the country. In the coming year, we are committed to further expanding Trendyol's offer on the local market, to open an office in Bucharest and a regional warehouse, but also to integrate local and regional sellers on the platform while respecting our sustainability commitments," said Çağlayan Çetin.

Valued at over USD 10 billion, Trendyol has become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the Middle East and Europe.

Currently, the marketplace connects more than 250,000 merchants and brands with over 35 million customers through dedicated applications in local languages ​​in Turkey, Germany, Azerbaijan, the Gulf States, and recently in Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Greece.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)