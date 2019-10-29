Photo gallery

Romania Insider celebrates three decades since fall of Communism with 2020 Romania travel & expat guide

The publisher of Romania-Insider.com recently launched a fresh edition of its travel and expat guide in English, City Compass Romania: Bucharest & Beyond, which features a special chapter dedicated to celebrating 30 years since the fall of Communism in Romania.

The 2020 edition of the book includes essentials about Romania, curated recommendations as well as highlights from the last 30 years in Romania.

It features a chapter dedicated to the most popular regions and cities of Romania, with highlights and recommendations of places to stay, things to see and do. It also uncovers lesser known places in Romania, as well as food events and alternative fairs to check while in Romania.

For Bucharest, it includes a curated, updated recommended listings section for eating & drinking, hotels, transports, healthcare, education, shopping, personal care, legal & business, house & home, family & children, fun, culture, and sports.

The ‘30 years special’ chapter celebrates Romania’s last three decades by offering an overview of the most important moments after the fall of Communism in 1989.

“Although many believe print is dead, our travel guide sells in thousands of print copies every year, we have readers from all over the world who order it, as well as recurring orders from embassies and companies in Romania and abroad. We constantly receive positive feedback on the book, which is why we’ve been publishing it for the last 11 years” says Corina Chirileasa, coordinator of the guide and Managing Partner of Romania Insider.

The book comes in hardcopy, with a soft cover, it is fully color, printed on a glossy paper and has 144 pages. It can be delivered in Romania as well as anywhere in the world. In the photo gallery below, you can find a preview of its contents.

“From an intercultural perspective, this travel & expat guide we publish and update every year is a very useful integration and discovery tool. We also have companies asking us to print hundreds of customized copies for them as it proves to be a great gift for teams, guests, events and conferences, sales meetings and even for Christmas gift bags,” says Volker Moser, intercultural trainer and co-founder of Romania Insider.

The book was officially launched on October 15 at the Romania Insider Awards Gala. The guide is now available to order in print – go here for individual orders - and in digital format on Amazon, as well as directly with the publisher for batch orders in print or digital editions for companies. Contact: Ruxandra Stan, [email protected]



Opening photo by Kathrin Weident