Romania's transport minister promises 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024

Romania can complete 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024, says the Liberal minister of transport Lucian Bode.

He believes that 700 km of highways and 300 km of express roads can be finalized within the next four years, Agerpres reported. This year, the Rasnov-Cristian motorway section, the Bacau ring road, and the first section of the Sebes-Turda motorway will be ready.

Bode says that sections amounting to 250 km are currently under construction, up from 150 km when he took office.

As regards the motorways that can be completed by 2024, Bode outlined sections 1 and 5 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway and the Lugoj-Deva motorway. The entire Transylvania motorway can also be completed - except for the section that includes the Meses tunnel.

The Ploiesti-Siret motorway (A7) can be ready as well, except for the Pascani-Suceava and Suceava-Siret sections. The A0 highway, which represents Bucharest's northern and southern belt, is also among the projects to be completed by 2024.

"There are 700 kilometers of motorway, some sections are under construction, works at others will begin soon, but they can certainly be completed by 2024, according to the contracts," the government official stressed.

Regarding the 300 km of expressways, these include Craiova-Pitesti, Braila-Galati, Focsani-Braila, and Buzau-Braila.

"There are about 300 kilometers of expressway that can be completed in the next four years," Bode added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)