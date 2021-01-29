Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Transparency International's corruption index: Romania still rates as one of the most corrupt EU countries

29 January 2021
With an average score of 44 points out of 100, Romania remains one of the most corrupt countries in the European Union (EU), according to Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). 

Romania is 69th in the ranking, out of 180 countries/territories from around the world included in the report. The CPI scores states by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and businesspeople.

Although the scores are similar to those of 2019 for most Member States, for the first time, three countries share the last place in the EU ranking - Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary - with the same score: 44 points out of 100 possible, Digi24 reported.

"With a score of 44, Romania consistently rates as one of the most corrupt European Union (EU) countries on the CPI. The country's expenditures on health care are also below the EU average. In addition to underfunding, Romania has shortages of medical personnel," reads the report.

Transparency International also said that with an average score of 66, Western Europe and the European Union is the highest performing region on the CPI, but is under enormous strain due to COVID-19.

"Western Europe and the EU score among the highest countries on the CPI, with Denmark (88) hitting the top spot, followed by Finland (85), Sweden (85), and Switzerland (85). Conversely, the lowest performers from the region are Romania (44), Hungary (44) and Bulgaria (44)," reads the regional overview.

The analysis also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had put "additional and unexpected pressure on the integrity systems of many countries in the region," testing the limits of Europe's emergency response. And "in many cases, countries have fallen short of full transparency and accountability."

The full report is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: screenshot from Transparency.org)

