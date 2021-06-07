Romania's Transgaz triples capacity of gas interconnector to Moldova

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz will be able to send 5 mln cubic meters of natural gas to Moldova through the Iasi-Ungheni interconnector as of October 1, Economica.net reported.

The project was commissioned last year when the capacity in the Romania-Moldova direction was 1.5 mln cubic meters per day.

Even so, the interconnector was used at a very low capacity as long as the reforming of the Moldovan natural gas market, and particularly the unbundling of the transport and distribution activities of the Gazprom-controlled Moldovatransgaz/Moldovagaz, have not been pursued yet.

The early general elections on July 11 may result in a Government more committed to implementing the energy projects with Romania.

In the reverse direction, the capacity of the interconnector was boosted as well, from 200,000 cubic meters per day to over 900,000 cubic meters per day.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)