Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:08
Romania's Transgaz triples capacity of gas interconnector to Moldova

06 July 2021
Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz will be able to send 5 mln cubic meters of natural gas to Moldova through the Iasi-Ungheni interconnector as of October 1, Economica.net reported.

The project was commissioned last year when the capacity in the Romania-Moldova direction was 1.5 mln cubic meters per day.

Even so, the interconnector was used at a very low capacity as long as the reforming of the Moldovan natural gas market, and particularly the unbundling of the transport and distribution activities of the Gazprom-controlled Moldovatransgaz/Moldovagaz, have not been pursued yet.

The early general elections on July 11 may result in a Government more committed to implementing the energy projects with Romania.

In the reverse direction, the capacity of the interconnector was boosted as well, from 200,000 cubic meters per day to over 900,000 cubic meters per day. 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

