Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 08:11
Business

Romania's Transgaz sees no gas supply problems even if imports through Ukraine are stopped

25 February 2022
Romania's natural gas imports through Ukraine are operated normally, but even if there are interruptions, the gas flow can be easily redirected through other routes, assured Ion Sterian, General Manager of the gas transport system operator Transgaz.

"There are no problems with the imports through Ukraine. We have prepared for all possible scenarios, and we will deal with any situation. Romania's gas supply will not be affected," Sterian said, according to Agerpres.

Romania currently imports 5.3 mln cubic meters of natural gas per day through Ukraine, and its national consumption is about 40 mln cubic meters per day.

"Even if the gas imports from Ukraine are stopped, gas flows can be easily redirected. It is not a problem. We are lucky that Transgaz made its investments on time. At the moment, BRUA is operating at full capacity, and all the stations we have built are operating at maximum capacity, in reverse flow (in both directions - no)," Sterian said.

Other gas import pipelines in Romania are those in Giurgiu-Ruse (Bulgaria) and Arad-Szeged (Hungary).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

