RO minister proposes Romania's inclusion in Southern Gas Corridor

Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu proposed Romania's inclusion in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor's towards the Balkans and Central Europe, the Ministry announced in a release.

He proposed integrating the BRUA with the Southern Gas Corridor.

"Romania reiterates its concrete proposal to include the transport infrastructure provided by the Romania-Bulgaria Interconnection pipeline and the BRUA gas pipeline in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to the Balkans and Central Europe," he said.

Minister Popescu attended on February 4 the eighth annual ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in what represents Romania's fifth participation in the event.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most complex energy projects, involving seven countries and 11 energy companies, resulting in a 3,500-kilometer gas transmission system that has opened up a new gas supply route for Europe.

Secretary of State George Niculescu, as well as representatives of gas producer Romgaz and oil company OMV Petrom also attended the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting.

(Photo: Oleg Geasymenko/ Dreamstime)

