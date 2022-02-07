Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 08:12
Business

RO minister proposes Romania's inclusion in Southern Gas Corridor

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu proposed Romania's inclusion in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor's towards the Balkans and Central Europe, the Ministry announced in a release.

He proposed integrating the BRUA with the Southern Gas Corridor.

"Romania reiterates its concrete proposal to include the transport infrastructure provided by the Romania-Bulgaria Interconnection pipeline and the BRUA gas pipeline in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to the Balkans and Central Europe," he said.

Minister Popescu attended on February 4 the eighth annual ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in what represents Romania's fifth participation in the event.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most complex energy projects, involving seven countries and 11 energy companies, resulting in a 3,500-kilometer gas transmission system that has opened up a new gas supply route for Europe.

Secretary of State George Niculescu, as well as representatives of gas producer Romgaz and oil company OMV Petrom also attended the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting.

(Photo: Oleg Geasymenko/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 08:12
Business

RO minister proposes Romania's inclusion in Southern Gas Corridor

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu proposed Romania's inclusion in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor's towards the Balkans and Central Europe, the Ministry announced in a release.

He proposed integrating the BRUA with the Southern Gas Corridor.

"Romania reiterates its concrete proposal to include the transport infrastructure provided by the Romania-Bulgaria Interconnection pipeline and the BRUA gas pipeline in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to the Balkans and Central Europe," he said.

Minister Popescu attended on February 4 the eighth annual ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in what represents Romania's fifth participation in the event.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most complex energy projects, involving seven countries and 11 energy companies, resulting in a 3,500-kilometer gas transmission system that has opened up a new gas supply route for Europe.

Secretary of State George Niculescu, as well as representatives of gas producer Romgaz and oil company OMV Petrom also attended the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting.

(Photo: Oleg Geasymenko/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks