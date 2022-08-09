Romania's Transgaz seeks foreign gas buffer for next winter

Transgaz, the operator of Romania's natural gas transmission system, is looking to buy imported gas for balancing in the first quarter of next year, according to an announcement published in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), Economica.net reported.

The total contractual amount of natural gas is 128 mln cubic meters (15°C), approx. 1,370,112 MWh (15°C) and can be supplemented by a maximum of 25%.

The estimated value of the contract is between RON 1.08 bln (EUR 200 mln) and RON 1.35 bln (EUR 270 mln).

The gas delivery is to be made between January 1 and March 31, 2023, according to the announcement.

The company is thus willing to pay a minimum price of RON 788 per MWh, the equivalent of less than EUR 160 per MWh, a price about EUR 30-40 below the current gas quotation from the Viennese CEGH hub for contracts with delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

Transgaz needs additional gas to balance the national transport system if, during the period of maximum demand (the cold season December - March), the sources of gas from domestic production and from storage facilities are exploited to the maximum, and the previously contracted gas quantities do not cover the gas required to keep national transport system within operational limits.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

