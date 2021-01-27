Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 11:44
Business

TransferGo: Romanians abroad send an average of EUR 500 per month back home

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian working abroad sends, on average, EUR 500 per month back home, representing about a quarter of the money he earns in a month, according to data from TransferGo, an international online money transfer company.

"This value is quite high, given that the income of a Romanian working in the UK or Spain, for example, is about EUR 2,000. Basically, the amount sent to the country represents a quarter of the money he earns in a month, the rest being necessary to cover the minimum living costs, which are higher than in Romania," the company said, according to News.ro.

According to World Bank data, the value of the amounts sent to Romania in 2019 is USD 7.2 billion, representing 3% of Romania's GDP.

Almost 60% of Romanians consider that the diaspora's main contribution to the Romanian economy is represented by the money sent to the family, and 21% by the money spent on their visits to the country, according to the research commissioned by TransferGo and conducted at the end of 2020.

"This is in the context in which almost half of Romanians consider that the diaspora has a small or very small financial contribution to the local economy as a whole, and 73% of Romanians underestimate the real value of the amounts sent to the country by their compatriots abroad," the same research said.

Only 20% of Romanians believe that those living abroad contribute to the development of the local economy through investments made when returning to the country, according to the TransferGo study. Meanwhile, 60% of Romanians believe that those working abroad should return home.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 11:44
Business

TransferGo: Romanians abroad send an average of EUR 500 per month back home

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian working abroad sends, on average, EUR 500 per month back home, representing about a quarter of the money he earns in a month, according to data from TransferGo, an international online money transfer company.

"This value is quite high, given that the income of a Romanian working in the UK or Spain, for example, is about EUR 2,000. Basically, the amount sent to the country represents a quarter of the money he earns in a month, the rest being necessary to cover the minimum living costs, which are higher than in Romania," the company said, according to News.ro.

According to World Bank data, the value of the amounts sent to Romania in 2019 is USD 7.2 billion, representing 3% of Romania's GDP.

Almost 60% of Romanians consider that the diaspora's main contribution to the Romanian economy is represented by the money sent to the family, and 21% by the money spent on their visits to the country, according to the research commissioned by TransferGo and conducted at the end of 2020.

"This is in the context in which almost half of Romanians consider that the diaspora has a small or very small financial contribution to the local economy as a whole, and 73% of Romanians underestimate the real value of the amounts sent to the country by their compatriots abroad," the same research said.

Only 20% of Romanians believe that those living abroad contribute to the development of the local economy through investments made when returning to the country, according to the TransferGo study. Meanwhile, 60% of Romanians believe that those working abroad should return home.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market