Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărăşan reopens earlier this year

Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transfăgărăşan reopened for traffic on Wednesday morning, June 15. The road usually opens on July 1, but the authorities managed to complete all necessary works earlier this year, mainly because the weather conditions were favourable.

“On Wednesday, June 15, at 08:00, the road traffic will open on Transfăgărăşan (DN 7C) between km 104 + 000 (Piscu Negru) and km 130 + 800 (Cabana Bâlea Cascadă), for all categories of vehicles,” CNAIR announced.

Transfăgărăşan was built during the rule of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. It crosses the Carpathian Mountains and climbs to an altitude of 2,042 metres, which makes it the second-highest mountain road in Romania. Back in 2009, the famous British auto show Top Gear shot one of its episodes on Transfăgărăşan, naming it “the best road in the world.”

Transalpina, the highest mountain road in Romania, reaching an altitude of 2,145 meters, was also reopened for traffic on June 1.

Due to the high altitudes, both mountain roads are closed during the winter and spring months.

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere)