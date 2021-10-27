Romania photo of the day: Brown bears relaxing on the side of Transfagarasan mountain road

Three brown bears were spotted relaxing on the side of the famous Transfagarasan mountain road in Romania, on a sunny autumn day. (Photo credit: Octavian Micu)

The photo, shared on social media by Octavian Micu, shows the beautiful wild animals sitting casually on the side of the road as tourists stop to take pictures.

“Lazy roadside assistance on the Transfagarasan Hwy,” reads the message accompanying the Facebook post.

Estimates say that Romania is home to the largest population of bears in the European Union. And bear sightings have become more common in Romania’s mountain areas, including on the high-altitude road Transfagarasan.

Authorities recommend tourists who transit or camp in areas frequented by wild animals to avoid contact with them and not feed them.

newsroom@romania-insider.com