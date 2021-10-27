Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Eco

Romania photo of the day: Brown bears relaxing on the side of Transfagarasan mountain road

27 October 2021
Three brown bears were spotted relaxing on the side of the famous Transfagarasan mountain road in Romania, on a sunny autumn day. (Photo credit: Octavian Micu)

The photo, shared on social media by Octavian Micu, shows the beautiful wild animals sitting casually on the side of the road as tourists stop to take pictures. 

“Lazy roadside assistance on the Transfagarasan Hwy,” reads the message accompanying the Facebook post.

Estimates say that Romania is home to the largest population of bears in the European Union. And bear sightings have become more common in Romania’s mountain areas, including on the high-altitude road Transfagarasan.

Authorities recommend tourists who transit or camp in areas frequented by wild animals to avoid contact with them and not feed them.

