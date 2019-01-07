Road over Carpathians in Romania reopens

The traffic on Transfăgărăşan, the road that crosses the Carpathian mountains close to their highest peak and includes the longest tunnel in the country, reopened on June 29, starting at 8.00, for all categories of motor vehicles.

The national road company CNAIR cleared the snow that is still abundant in some parts of the route, and also warned that the presence of bears is reported in the area, News.ro reported.

In addition, the road company informed that the parking might be a problem at Bâlea Lake where the two private parking areas are still under snow.

“We invite tourists to drive cautiously, to adapt speed to traffic conditions, especially given the atmospheric instability that results in meteorological phenomena that impair visibility. We also warn those passing through this sector that bears have been reported near the road and we advise them not to approach animals, feed them, and immediately inform the authorities of their presence,” CNAIR said.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]