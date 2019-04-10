Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 09:08
Business
Romania’s power grid operator gets EU funds for better integrating wind farms
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s power grid operator Transelectrica, on Thursday, October 3, signed an EU financing contract worth EUR 33.43 million for the construction of the 400 kV Gutinaș - Smârdan Air Line, Hotnews.ro reported.

The total value of the investment is EUR 56.76 million.

The project is mainly aimed at the transfer of renewable energy from the wind farms concentrated in the eastern part of the country, but will also strengthen the transfer capacity from Romania to Moldova and more generally on a South-North route along the Black Sea shore from Bulgaria.

The project is funded through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP) 2014 - 2020. Specifically, this contract provides financing for the construction of a 140-km power line (138 km airline and 2 km underground cable).

This new investment will increase the transfer capacity on the route from 2200 MW (2013) to 3200 MW (2023). This will allow the production of energy from renewable resources to be absorbed into the national power grid under conditions of maximum safety.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 09:08
Business
Romania’s power grid operator gets EU funds for better integrating wind farms
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s power grid operator Transelectrica, on Thursday, October 3, signed an EU financing contract worth EUR 33.43 million for the construction of the 400 kV Gutinaș - Smârdan Air Line, Hotnews.ro reported.

The total value of the investment is EUR 56.76 million.

The project is mainly aimed at the transfer of renewable energy from the wind farms concentrated in the eastern part of the country, but will also strengthen the transfer capacity from Romania to Moldova and more generally on a South-North route along the Black Sea shore from Bulgaria.

The project is funded through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP) 2014 - 2020. Specifically, this contract provides financing for the construction of a 140-km power line (138 km airline and 2 km underground cable).

This new investment will increase the transfer capacity on the route from 2200 MW (2013) to 3200 MW (2023). This will allow the production of energy from renewable resources to be absorbed into the national power grid under conditions of maximum safety.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40