Romania’s power grid operator gets EU funds for better integrating wind farms

Romania’s power grid operator Transelectrica, on Thursday, October 3, signed an EU financing contract worth EUR 33.43 million for the construction of the 400 kV Gutinaș - Smârdan Air Line, Hotnews.ro reported.

The total value of the investment is EUR 56.76 million.

The project is mainly aimed at the transfer of renewable energy from the wind farms concentrated in the eastern part of the country, but will also strengthen the transfer capacity from Romania to Moldova and more generally on a South-North route along the Black Sea shore from Bulgaria.

The project is funded through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP) 2014 - 2020. Specifically, this contract provides financing for the construction of a 140-km power line (138 km airline and 2 km underground cable).

This new investment will increase the transfer capacity on the route from 2200 MW (2013) to 3200 MW (2023). This will allow the production of energy from renewable resources to be absorbed into the national power grid under conditions of maximum safety.

(Photo: Pixabay)

