Romanian power grid operator’s CEO fired after fake resume scandal

The Supervisory Board of Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica confirmed on Thursday, September 19, the dismissal of the company’s general manager Marius Danut Carasol, Hotnews.ro reported.

The decision came after local education news website EduPedu.ro reported on Wednesday that Carasol had forged his graduation diploma from the Bucharest Polytechnic University.

According to his official resume, Marius Danut Carasol holds a Bachelor in engineering from the Electrotechnical Faculty of the Bucharest Polytechnic University. However, the university told EduPedu.ro that Carasol never graduated, although he was a student of the respective faculty.

Marius Danut Carasol, who was interim general manager of Transelectrica, was replaced with Claudia Gina Anastase, who is licensed in economics and has been working for the company since 2012.

Transelectrica is a strategic company that manages Romania’s power grid. The company, which is controlled by the state, had a turnover of EUR 580 million in 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)