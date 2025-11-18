Tosmur Grup to complete EUR 86 mln expansion of Medgidia starch operations by year-end

Turkish group Tosmur Grup is close to completing a second production unit at its starch factory in Medgidia, an investment of EUR 86 million that will double the site’s current capacity by the end of this year, Ziarul Financiar reported. The project expands the company’s operations in southeastern Romania, where it has been active since 2022.

Daniel Costan, Financial Director of Tosmur Romania, said the construction schedule is being met and production at the new unit is set to begin as planned.

“We are on schedule with the investment, and the second factory will be ready at the end of the year. We have already hired sixty people, and we have secured contracts for next year. Most of the production goes to export, we only sell 8% on the local market. The demand for our products is increasing among customers in the food industry,” Costan told Ziarul Financiar.

The EUR 86 million expansion benefited from EUR 28 million in state aid. The first Medgidia factory, a EUR 78 million project, received EUR 18 million in state support. The two units together will employ around 370 people once the latest recruitment round is completed.

Tosmur exports roughly 90% of its current output, with sales directed to Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East.

“We sell 90% of our production for export, here the demand is constant for our products. The markets we sell to are Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East. We have reached 330 employees, and with the new factory, we will bring in another forty people,” Costan said.

The group selected Romania due to the availability of corn, its key raw material, in the region. The existing facility, located on a ten-hectare plot near the Danube–Black Sea Canal, processes corn into natural starch, bran, and germ, supplying both food-industry clients and industrial users, including packaging producers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Halil Ibrahim Mescioglu/Dreamstime.com)