Largest Tonitza exhibition in 50 years opens at Art Safari Bucharest

Art Safari 2019 brings to Bucharest artworks worth EUR 15 million, which can be admired for ten days at the Oscar Maugsch BCR Palace, in University Square.

This year's edition comes with the largest exhibition dedicated to Romanian painter Nicolae Tonitza as well as sculpture, super-contemporary works, and Chinese art exhibited for the first time in Europe.

"Art Safari already has a long history of very good collaboration with Romanian museums and with various private collections from abroad and with private collectors in Romania. It is a well-known practice for art lovers internationally that works are made to circulate. The more an artwork is exhibited in events, the more valuable it is,” Ioana Ciocan, Art Safari director, told Wall-street.ro.

The sixth edition of Art Safari features the largest exhibition dedicated to Nicolae Tonitza in the last 50 years, immersive installations created especially for the event by Russian artists, Chinese art exhibited for the first time in Europe and four new art pavilions.

(Photo: Art Safari Facebook Page)

