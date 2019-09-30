Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 09:01
Events
Largest Tonitza exhibition in 50 years opens at Art Safari Bucharest
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Art Safari 2019 brings to Bucharest artworks worth EUR 15 million, which can be admired for ten days at the Oscar Maugsch BCR Palace, in University Square.

This year's edition comes with the largest exhibition dedicated to Romanian painter Nicolae Tonitza as well as sculpture, super-contemporary works, and Chinese art exhibited for the first time in Europe.

"Art Safari already has a long history of very good collaboration with Romanian museums and with various private collections from abroad and with private collectors in Romania. It is a well-known practice for art lovers internationally that works are made to circulate. The more an artwork is exhibited in events, the more valuable it is,” Ioana Ciocan, Art Safari director, told Wall-street.ro.

The sixth edition of Art Safari features the largest exhibition dedicated to Nicolae Tonitza in the last 50 years, immersive installations created especially for the event by Russian artists, Chinese art exhibited for the first time in Europe and four new art pavilions.

(Photo: Art Safari Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 09:01
Events
Largest Tonitza exhibition in 50 years opens at Art Safari Bucharest
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Art Safari 2019 brings to Bucharest artworks worth EUR 15 million, which can be admired for ten days at the Oscar Maugsch BCR Palace, in University Square.

This year's edition comes with the largest exhibition dedicated to Romanian painter Nicolae Tonitza as well as sculpture, super-contemporary works, and Chinese art exhibited for the first time in Europe.

"Art Safari already has a long history of very good collaboration with Romanian museums and with various private collections from abroad and with private collectors in Romania. It is a well-known practice for art lovers internationally that works are made to circulate. The more an artwork is exhibited in events, the more valuable it is,” Ioana Ciocan, Art Safari director, told Wall-street.ro.

The sixth edition of Art Safari features the largest exhibition dedicated to Nicolae Tonitza in the last 50 years, immersive installations created especially for the event by Russian artists, Chinese art exhibited for the first time in Europe and four new art pavilions.

(Photo: Art Safari Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40