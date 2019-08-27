Festival at the Romanian seaside spotlights history of ancient Tomis

The Ancient Tomis Festival takes place between August 30 and September 1 in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside.

The event is meant to highlight “the history and ancient vestiges of the old fortress of Tomis,” while helping promote Constanţa as a tourist destination.

The program includes battle reenactments, ancient dances, workshops on ancient gastronomy and crafts, and workshops on Greek and Latin. The evenings will end with folk music concerts.

The program is available here.

(Photo: Festivalul Antic Tomis Facebook Page)

[email protected]