Timisoara to host George Enescu Festival in 2023

Timisoara is to host the George Enescu Festival in 2023 - the year when the Romanian city will hold the European Capital of Culture title. Alin Nica, the president of the Timis County Council, made the announcement on social media.

"Extraordinarily good news! While visiting Timis Couty, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu assured me that in 2023 - the year of the European Capital of Culture, the prestigious music festival "George Enescu" will take place in Timisoara. It is further proof that our county seat is a recognized cultural space. We have about two years to prepare a genuine celebration of the Timisoara cultural spirit with investments, vision, and government support," reads Alin Nica's message on Facebook.

Culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu also said that the 2023 edition of the George Enescu Festival would be held in Timisoara.

"I see no reason why it shouldn't be like that. When you have the European Capital of Culture in your country, isn't it natural to move the European center there that year?" the minister told Agerpres.

Timisoara, a major city in western Romania, will hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2023 after the European Parliament's CULT committee backed the proposed extension of 2020 European Capitals of Culture programs to next year. The decision was taken because of the delays caused by the pandemic.

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)