Western Romania: Timișoara inaugurates first public maternity hospital built in the city in the last 50 years

The first public maternity hospital built in Timișoara in the last 50 years was inaugurated on Monday, August 12, within the campus of the Timișoara County Hospital.

The maternity facility was constructed as part of a cross-border project with Hungary called "Children Beyond Borders – Connecting Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Neonatology Medical Services between the Pius Brînzeu Timișoara County Emergency Clinical Hospital and the Pediatric Clinic in Szeged."

"Many women will choose to come to the public maternity hospital and will only consider other options, including private ones, if they cannot find a place here. We can now offer better hotel-like conditions, hygiene, and modern amenities than private facilities,” said Dr. Dorel Săndesc, the general manager of the Timișoara County Hospital.

The EUR 20 million investment was financed with European funds. The investment also received co-financing from the Timiș County Council, amounting to EUR 7.5 million.

"In the past four years, we have managed to modernize and expand the Emergency Unit of the County Hospital, the Urology Department, and accelerate work on the new burns unit. Today, we are inaugurating this new maternity ward. These efforts are part of a larger puzzle that will be completed by 2028-2029, when we will have the first regional hospital in the country here," said Alin Nica, the current president of the Timiș County Council.

The old Bega Maternity of the Timișoara County Hospital operated in a building constructed in 1920.

The new maternity hospital, located on the Timișoara County Hospital campus, has four floors, a capacity of 126 beds, and covers a usable area of 5,434 square meters. It features an ICU unit, operating rooms, delivery rooms, on-call rooms, and specialized departments for premature infants, newborns, in vitro fertilization, pathological obstetrics, gynecology, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery, physiological obstetrics, and day hospitalization. The floors also include spaces for companions and visitors.

The layout includes an emergency reception area, locker rooms, and an imaging center in the basement. The ground floor will house the in-vitro fertilization center, specialty outpatient clinics, and the reception area.

(Photo source: Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență "Pius Brînzeu" Timișoara on Facebook)