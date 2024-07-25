Turkish Bozankaya gets new EUR 20 mln contract from Timișoara City Hall

The Timișoara City Hall has awarded a contract to Turkish manufacturer Bozankaya for the purchase of 33 new trolleybuses valued at approximately EUR 19.8 million.

The order includes eight 12-meter trolleybuses with batteries and twenty-five 18-meter articulated trolleybuses, funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Contracts will be signed soon, with delivery schedules to follow, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This move is part of Timișoara's ongoing efforts to modernize its public transport fleet, having already added 70 new electric trams and buses in recent years.

Earlier this year, the Timișoara City Hall awarded Bozankaya another contract for 17 trams worth approximately EUR 33 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Timișoara)