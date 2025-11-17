Timișoara, Bucharest ahead of other Romanian major cities in quality of life ranking

Timișoara, Bucharest, and Cluj-Napoca occupy the top three positions in the “Perfect City 2026” ranking conducted by the Bucureștiul Meu website. The study, which analyzed the quality of life in 17 Romanian municipalities, took into account seven criteria: infrastructure, the medical system, air quality, access to nature, cultural activities, relative salary, and the financial index.

Timișoara claims the first place in the ranking due to good salaries, stable economy, and connections to Western Europe. It also has a lively cultural scene and a lower cost of living than Bucharest or Cluj-Napoca. However, traffic in the city is congested, and prices in its housing markets have recently risen sharply.

Bucharest, Romania’s capital, has the highest salaries in the country and a strong job market, but it is plagued by heavily congested traffic and high pollution. Living in Bucharest can be stressful, despite the rich offer of activities, according to the study.

In third, Cluj-Napoca benefits from its IT sector and popular universities, but suffers from ever-higher rents and housing costs. The local job market is also extremely competitive.

Sibiu comes in fourth place, due to its good road infrastructure, strategic position, quick access to nature, and decent salaries. Nevertheless, tourism has pushed rents in the city upwards, and the cost of living has been increasing in recent years, despite the small job market.

Oradea ranks fifth in the top, thanks to its infrastructure projects financed by the European Union and excellent urban planning. However, its limited job market drags Oradea down in the ranking.

In the sixth place, Târgu Mureș shines through cleanliness, quiet living, and relatively good medical services. The cost of living in the city is low, but there are also few job opportunities.

Finally, in seventh place is the mountain city of Brașov. Its residents enjoy beautiful landscapes, but have a rather inactive job market.

(Photo source: Conceptw | Dreamstime.com)