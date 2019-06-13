Tiffin University launches first American undergraduate program in Romania

U.S. based Tiffin University, with a history of over 125 years, will launch this year its first undergraduate program in Romania – Bachelor of Business Administration – in Bucharest.

This is the first program of this kind brought to Romania by a U.S. university. The program is licensed in Europe and the U.S. and the classes are taught exclusively by American teachers from Tiffin University in Ohio.

“The educational system is based on the American curricula centered on the learning by doing method. We thus propose a complete experience, focusing on tangible results, which will change the perspective on the education system,” said Dr. Lilian Schumacher, president of Tiffin University, Ohio.

The undergraduate program is four-years long and the tuition fee is EUR 9,000 per year, but students who enroll in the 2019-2020 school year get a scholarship of EUR 4,000 per year for all the four years.

Tiffin University has been present in Romania for over 20 years through its MBA and EMBA programs in partnership with the University of Bucharest.

Classes will take place in Bucharest. Tiffin University aims to draw both Romanian high school graduates and foreign students. After graduation, students get a diploma issued by Tiffin University in the U.S., which is recognized throughout the world. Students will also benefit from paid internship programs at top companies in Romania, according to Marius Mihailescu, Managing Partner Tiffin University Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)