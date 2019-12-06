New learning platform helps users learn French, Romanian

A new learning platform launched in Romania, called Mon Prof (Mon-prof.eu), offers French language courses addressed to both Romanian and international users, as well as Romanian language courses for expats.

Those using this platform can learn or improve their French and Romanian, as well as deepen their knowledge in their native language (in this case Romanian or French), according to a press release.

“My passion for French began at the age of eight and accompanied me at every stage of my professional career. I am a graduate of the Faculty of Letters, History and Theology, the French-Romanian specialization at the West University of Timisoara, and I am currently attending a program of the Doctoral School: Languages and Cultural Identities within the University of Bucharest, which I will finish soon,” Monica Andreea Motoi, professor coordinator Mon Prof, said.

Mon Prof is an interactive platform where the teacher has the role of a coordinator and the students have easy access to a variety of educational resources. Those interested can opt for pre-set packages or for personal training, which offers them the opportunity to interact directly with the teacher.

There are several courses to choose from, such as French for teenagers (beginner level), IGCSE course, conversation course for students taking the IGCSE exam, French for adults (beginner level), Romanian course for foreigners, or Romanian course for the Baccalaureate exam. Those opting for the ‘French for adults’ course can learn French in just six months, while a foreigner choosing the ‘Romanian course for foreigners’ can learn Romanian in only eight months, according to the press release.

In addition to the courses and packages proposed, Mon Prof offers a range of free-to-use materials: level placement test, vocabulary development tips, grammar practice, oral and written text comprehension, and grammar songs and lessons.

(Photo: Mon-prof.eu capture)