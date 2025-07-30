TIFF Sibiu brings open-air screenings, meetings with Romanian filmmakers

The 19th edition of TIFF Sibiu, one of the local editions of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the county, will present a program of international films and the latest productions by Romanian fillmakers, who will attend the event.

The festival takes place between August 7 and August 10, with open-air screenings in Sibiu's Grand Square, where admission is free, and with screenings and events in the halls at CineGold and the German Forum.

It will open on August 7 with the screening of Paolo Genovese's Follemente/ Madly in the Grand Square. In the following evenings, the public will be able to see in outdoor screenings there Nicholas Ray's Rebel Without a Cause, the American classic starring James Dean; Uberto Pasolini's The Return, starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche; and Frédéric Farrucci's The Mohican, a story set in Corsica, where a shepherd comes into conflict with the local mafia.

Among the Romanian films that will be screened are Tudor Giurgiu's latest feature, The Spruce Forest, Igor Cobileanski's Comatogen, Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc's Dad, Mihai Dragolea and Radu Mocanu's Tooth and Nail, Teodora Ana Mihai's Traffic, Radu Jude's Berlinale winner Kontinental 25', and Cristi Puiu's The Death of Mr. Lăzărescu, the iconic film of the Romanian New Wave, which turned 20 this year.

The festival's international selection includes Brendan Canty's Christy, which opened this year's TIFF in Cluj, Mahdi Fleifel's To a Land Unknown, awarded the Transylvania Trophy, and Michel Franco's Dreams.

For this edition, TIFF Sibiu continues the German Film Days, screened at the Hall of Mirrors of the German Forum, and brings to the fore new voices of German cinema.

The program also includes screenings for children.

(Photo: the organizers)

