Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 15:04
Events

TIFF festival: Opening film screened simultaneously in 20 localities in Romania

22 June 2021
Cesc Gay’s The People Upstairs, the movie that will open this year’s edition of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), will be screened simultaneously in 20 venues in the country to mark the 20th anniversary of the event.

On July 23, the film will be screened in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca, and also in Alba Iulia, Arad, Bistrița, Borșa, Brașov, Criț (Brașov county), Florești (jud. Cluj), Iași, Lugoj, Miercurea Ciuc, Morău (Cornești commune), Oradea, Salonta, Satu Mare, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Sighet, Târgu Mureș and Toplița.

The People Upstairs is one of the several films screened at TIFF as part of the partnership the festival has with the San Sebastián International Film Festival. An extensive Focus Spain program is part of this year’s event. 

The film, which received five Goya nominations, stars Javier Cámara (known for Hable con ella and La mala educación of Pedro Almodóvar, and the series The Young Pope and Narcos) Belén Cuesta (La casa de papel series, Parking, the later directed by Tudor Giurgiu), Alberto San Juan (who won the Goya award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film), and Griselda Siciliani.

TIFF is scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 1 in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Chris Nemes/ courtesy of TIFF)

