Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) calls domestic and international filmmakers to submit their films for the upcoming 2023 edition. The 22nd edition of the festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca for ten days in June.

Three categories are up for grab until the deadline on February 1, 2023: the official competition for first and second-time directors, “What’s Up, Doc?” for documentaries, and “Romanian Days. There are also three non-competitive programs - “Full Moon,” “Supernova,” and “No Limit.”

For competitive programs, world premiere dates of the entries must be after May 1, 2022, and for the official competition and “What’s Up, Doc?” categories, they must not have been screened anywhere in Romania.

Submission fees clock at EUR 20,00 for early birds (October 25 to December 15, 2022), and EUR 40,00 (December 16, 2022, to February 1, 2023) – any filmmaker can submit their art through TIFF’s official website here.

An important annual cultural event in Romania, TIFF’s history runs for over two decades. This year marks a record-breaking edition of the festival, bringing over 130,000 spectators to 200 films from 55 countries.

Bolivian filmmaker Alejandro Loayza Grisi took home the highest-ranked Transylvania Trophy for his 2022 drama Utama and a cash prize of EUR 10,000. Romania’s Bogdan George Apetri scored the Best Long Film and another EUR 10,000 cash prize for his twisted crime flick Miracol (2021).

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Transylvania International Film Festival organizers)