Events

TIFF Unlimited Caravan stops in Brașov in October

23 September 2024

The last stop of this year's TIFF Unlimited Caravan will be in Brașov, between October 4 and 6, the organizers said. The event will bring Romanian and foreign premiere films, a cine-concert, special guests, and children's programs to the city.

Probably the most anticipated Romanian film of the year, Moromeții 3 (directed by Stere Gulea), will open the event on October 4 in the presence of the team. The last film in Stere Gulea's trilogy based on Marin Preda's novels, Moromeții 3 focuses on Niculae, the youngest son of Ilie Moromete, who has become a young writer called to support the party line and participate in collectivization.

The lineup also includes Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came, the first fiction feature written and directed by Bogdan Mureşanu, which received the Orizzonti Award for Best Film at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Brașov residents and tourists are also invited to a special cine-concert: De haz, de necaz/For fun, for trouble. A rare collection of archival Romanian short films from the first half of the 20th century, true testimony of early Romanian cinema, are brought to life through the musical interpretation of Simona Strungaru and Sebastian Burneci.

International productions such as One Life (directed by James Hawes), Dogman (directed by Luc Besson), or The Beast (directed by Bertrand Bonello) complet the selection.

The TIFF Caravan will take place at the Reduta Cultural Center, Cinema One Laserplex in Coresi Shopping Resort, and the Apollonia Cultural Center. Full schedule and tickets are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

1

